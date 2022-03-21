Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago on Tripadvisor.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 87 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Boeufhaus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1012 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-3565

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Shula’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (462 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 301 East North Water Street, Chicago, IL 60611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. III Forks Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 180 N Field Blvd, Chicago, IL 60601-7500

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Chicago Chop House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (949 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 60 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654-3823

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Stetson’s Modern Steak + Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 151 E Wacker Dr Hyatt Regency Chicago – Lobby Level, Chicago, IL 60601-3764

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Tango Sur

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3763 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-3718

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Rosebud Prime

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60603-2302

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,533 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4908

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. GT Prime Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 707 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-3567

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. STK

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 9 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4613

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Gene & Georgetti’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (847 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654-4669

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Chicago Cut Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,352 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 300 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654-3406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 661 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60654-8637

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (687 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 65 E Wacker Pl, Chicago, IL 60601-7296

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (530 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1050 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-7829

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Smith & Wollensky

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,401 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 318 N State St On the River at Marina City, Chicago, IL 60654-5411

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 431 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60654-4601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Rosebud Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (606 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 192 E Walton Pl, Chicago, IL 60611-1504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,784 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1028 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Kinzie Chophouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-2760

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Prime & Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 222 N La Salle St Corner of LaSalle & Wacker, Chicago, IL 60601-1003

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Gibsons Italia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606-1791

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Mastro’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (671 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 520 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#5. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 633 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Maple & Ash

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (626 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610-2808

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. RPM Steak

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (909 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4627

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Swift & Sons

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1000 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1299

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Steak 48

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 615 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor