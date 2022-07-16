With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Chicago on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Meli Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 540 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-7114

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. The Chicago Diner, Lakeview

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3411 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657-2414

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. 3 Arts Club Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1300 N Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Meli Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 301 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60661-5438

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. M. Henry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5707 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60660-4026

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Atwood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (610 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602-1603

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Meli Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (408 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605-1502

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. The Chicago Diner, Logan Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2333 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Pittsfield Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 55 E Washington St Ste 183 Lobby, Chicago, IL 60602-2103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Bongo Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1470 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-9225

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Yolk- Marina City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 340 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-5411

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Yolk – Streeterville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 355 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-5452

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Beatrix

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,081 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 519 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-3279

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Tempo Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (910 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Lula Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2537 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647-2655

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Eleven City Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,444 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1112 S Wabash Ave Loop – Museum Campus – Downtown, Chicago, IL 60605-2358

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Eggy’s Diner Chicago

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (570 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 E Benton Pl Ste 103, Chicago, IL 60601-7412

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. The Lobby

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 108 E Superior St Peninsula Hotel, Chicago, IL 60611-2508

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Little Goat Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,345 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4100 Barksdale BLVD, Chicago, IL 60607-2308

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Beatrix

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 671 N Saint Clair St Streeterville, Chicago, IL 60611-3211

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#10. CDA

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 20 E Chestnut St Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611-2664

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Sunny Side Up Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (857 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 42 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611-2506

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Yolk – South Loop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,681 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1120 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2301

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (979 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 22 E Bellevue Pl, Chicago, IL 60611-1111

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,765 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 130 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601-6207

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Batter & Berries

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2748 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614-1321

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Ann Sathers Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 909 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. 3rd Coast Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1260 N Dearborn St Suite C-2, Chicago, IL 60610-2255

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Lou Mitchell’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 565 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 196 E Pearson St, Chicago, IL 60611-2101

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor