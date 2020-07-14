Therapy animals still lifting spirits one Zoom call at a time

BARRINGTON, Ill. — A corral of farm animals is lifting spirits one Zoom call at a time at SOUL Harbour Ranch in Barrington.

Animal therapy is nothing new, but the ranch’s virtual visits are giving people a chance to get up close and personal from a socially distant perspective.

The ranch has been a lifeline for thousands of people finding comfort in these registered therapy animals.

A registered nurse for decades, SOUL Harbour Ranch’s Jodie Diegel knows the power of healing, whether it be in a hospital room or in a field.

“That joy, that unconditional love – we call it ‘the soul to soul connection,'” she said. “We know that animals are good for our souls … and sharing of unconditional love. That’s what our animals do best.”

SOUL Harbour Ranch runs strictly on donations and 53 volunteers giving their time every week.