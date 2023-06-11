CHICAGO — In a weekend of larger-than-life street festivals from the Far North Side to the West, we find a taste of Thailand.

This is the first year since 2019 for the outdoor festival celebrating Thai culture. It takes place in a parking lot at the corner of Irving Park Road and Freemont Avenue.

The Thai American Association of Illinois is one of the big backers of this celebration. Not only to introduce Chicago to Thailand, but also for the younger generation of Thai Americans.

“They will keep some cultural. A lot of generation of the younger generation they start with the music and the Thai dance right now it’s a lot of them,” said Orachorn Nanner, from the Thai American Association of Illinois.

Dancing, music, food and a lot more, it is a glimpse of the rich culture of Thailand.

“I think the beauty of this, Sean is this,” Todd Tongdee Lavelle said. “Thai people are beautiful ambassadors of themselves. They really are. They have a saying … put your heart and mine.”

A taste of one of the cultures that stitch together and make Chicago a world class city.

“I hope you open up Thailand to your hearts and it will inspire you to want to go to Thailand and if you’ve never been there before, I hope this inspires you to come visit us,” dancer and artist Waewdao Sirisook said.