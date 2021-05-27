Teen owns and operates family’s Archer Heights restaurant

CHICAGO — Running a business can be hard enough, but what if you had to go to high school at the same time?



That’s the reality for one young man from Archer Heights who took over his family’s restaurant at just 18-years-old.

Jonathan Macedo runs Peke Pozole.



He started working there when he was 15-year-old. He waited tables, cooked and some business operations.

His parents signed the restaurant over to him when he turned 18.

He plans to study business at DePaul this fall.

His hard work has already earned him an almost full scholarship.