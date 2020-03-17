Support, donations pour in for Park Ridge family who lost everything in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — It was just a few weeks ago that a Park Ridge mother returned to find fire trucks surrounding their family home.

The devastating fire happened just on the heels of the family losing their husband and father.

“As I’m watching our home burn and all everything we’ve ever owned, I just kept thinking to myself 'every photo of my husband is on fire and that’s all we have of him,’” said Angela May.

A photo of May’s late husband on her mother’s wall is now one of the few they have left. It was taken just months before May had to sit down with her six young children to break the news their father had died in a motorcycle accident.

“When we lost my husband, it was not that I never ever took life for granted — I never did — but at that moment I thought ‘everything is about my children. My whole world is about my children,’” said May.

But her Park Ridge neighbors rallied to help the young mother and her children with meals, tuition assistance and support.

“She’s touched so many people. Really, you don’t understand how much she helps people,” said neighbor Loretta Spender.

“The heart and love me and my kids have felt has been amazing,” said May.

The family is now living in their grandmother’s apartment.

But they would soon be reminded of what it meant to have true neighbors.

“This whole community has been incredible. People showed up Tuesday at my mom’s house with so many bags of clothes, so much love, so much goodness. They showed up with everything and anything they could think of,” said May.

Loretta Spencer said she isn’t surprised by the outpouring of support.

“Those strangers connected somehow to somebody — she’s touched their life. People in the neighborhood, the community, everyone. She’s a blessing,” said Spencer.

“As I’m feeling down they’re pulling me up and saying ‘you know what you got this and we`re gonna do this together,’” said May.