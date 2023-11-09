With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a local food pantry is asking for help filling their shelves.

Yellow barrels started popping up all over Will and DuPage counties last week, in hopes the community will fill them with enough food for those who might otherwise go without this Thanksgiving holiday. They call it “Harvest Week.”

“That’s what food pantries are there for. To be that net to help people make it through day-to-day,” Sarah Corbin is with the West Suburban Community Food Pantry. “Every year our numbers really increase around the holidays.”

For CEO Sue Armato, Harvest Week is a personal one.

“When I was a little girl, we struggled financially and we were dependent on being able to have help from food pantries and if it weren’t for those good kind people, we wouldn’t have had a holiday meal at all,” she said.

“We never want to run out of food, so the Harvest drive is really our opportunity to make sure we are packed and ready for that huge Saturday right before Thanksgiving,” Corbin said.

“You’re not just giving food, you’re giving hope,” Armato said. “You’re allowing people the chance to during very dark times, you’re allowing them to feel the very same joy that you will have at your holiday table.”

This last year West Suburban Community Food Pantry has helped than 110,000 people fill their carts, their biggest numbers to date.

“I hope people can connect the power of this because it is so much more than food,” Armato said.

Harvest Week runs through the weekend.

Participation Locations Include:

Fountaindale Public Library – 300 W. Briarcliff Rd., Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Park District, Recreation and Aquatic Complex – 200 Lindsey Ln., Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Park District, Annerino Community Center – 201 Recreation Dr., Bolingbrook

Downers Grove Park District, Recreation Center – 4500 Belmont Rd., Downers Grove

Downers Grove Park District, Lincoln Center – 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

GreenState Credit Union-Naperville – 1260 Book Rd., Naperville

GreenState Credit Union-Plainfield – 13440 Rt. 59, Plainfield

GreenState Credit Union-Westmont – 6495 S. Cass Ave., Westmont

NorthStar Wealth Group – 6435 Main St., Suite 160, Woodridge

Woodridge Public Library – 3 Plaza Dr., Woodridge

Other Locations:

ARC – Woodridge: Saturday Nov. 4th 7:00am – 1:00pm

8201 Janes Ave, Woodridge, IL 60517

St Luke Presbyterian: Sunday, Nov. 5th from 8:00am-2:00pm

5235 Fairview Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Naperville Sunrise Rotary: Friday, Nov. 10th from 8:00am – 10:00am

25W570 Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540-5835

First Congregational UCC: Sunday/Monday Nov. 12th-13th from 11:00am – 1:00pm

25 E Benton Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Most needed items: Holiday Food, Tuna, Canned Chicken, Low Sugar Canned Fruit, Low Sodium Canned Vegetables, Spices, Beans, Rice, Salad Dressing, Condiments, Other Non-Perishable Foods, Books (English, Spanish, Ukranian, Arabic), Baby Diapers & Wipes