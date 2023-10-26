CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Crystal Lake boy is outdoing himself once again decorating his yard for Halloween, all in tribute to his late father.

Last year, Gavin Sckiackitano decorated his yard in memory of a dad who loved Halloween. He said at the time that he planned to make this year even bigger and better.

A promise he made good on.

The 12-year-old 7th grader has been working at it since July.

This will be the second Halloween without his dad Jeff Sciackitano, who lost his battle to Stage Four cancer.

Before he passed, he wrote out several birthday cards for Gavin, including this one he received last week and just the motivation Gavin needed to put on the finishing touches on his display.

You can find their decorations at 315 Forest Drive in Crystal Like. And more information on their GoFundMe page.