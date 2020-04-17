Students orchestrate surprise for teacher after learning they may not see her again this year

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — When a west suburban kindergarten class learned they may not see their teacher again this year because of COVID-19, they came together to do something extraordinary.

Every morning for the last month, 5-year-old McKenzie Bovie asked her mother when she would finally get to see her Mill Creek Elementary teacher again.

She couldn’t take another day of not seeing their favorite teacher, Mrs. Klint.

“The best teacher in the entire world,” said McKenzie.

That’s when they decided to give back in the form of a bumper to bumper parade to their beloved teacher’s house.

“She (McKenzie’s mother) sent me a text saying ‘I need you to come out to the driveway right now,’” said Mrs. Klint. “Then all of a sudden there’s 20 cars flying down the street beeping horns and screaming.”

It was a 27 car parade that left the teacher speechless at the end of her driveway.

“I was overwhelmed. I started crying. I was shaking,” said Klint.

As the last of her students disappeared down the road, Mrs. Klint knew this was a day she would never forget.

“It touched my heart more than anything in the whole wide world,” she said.