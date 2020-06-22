Students honor coach who encouraged athletes to serve others

NORWOOD PARK, Ill. — Student athletes surprised a dad, mentor and soccer coach at his Northwest Side home Sunday.

Roberto Cianci is a dad and soccer coach from the recently-closed Guerin High School.

“This toss of emotion with the school closing, my daughter graduating, my other daughter finding another school,” Cianci said.

For years, his daughters and he have been a part of Buddy’s Helpers, an organization that volunteers to give back to the community.

Today, it’s Cianci who had something given back to him. He said he appreciates the gesture because the coming school year will be the first time in 20 years that he won’t be on the bench.

“Look, it’s a toss of emotions to see them and the boys and have a bit of closure, it’s a great feeling inside,” Cianci said. “It’s always been about the kids for me. Whether it was teaching them the goal, to getting them to the next level.”