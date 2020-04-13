Student athletes sidelined by coronavirus use free time to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. — A group of student athletes spent their Easter Sunday bringing joy to others, while so much in their own lives is still up in the air.

On Sunday, a group made up of mostly seniors from Maine South High School was one of 25 groups of high school student athletes delivering bicycles and scooters to deserving kids throughout the Chicago area. Among them is four-year-old Carter, who got a scooter and a superhero cape.

“We love this family and want to show that they mean something to us,” said Angelina Moore, now a DePaul University Sophomore.

For Carter, and his mom, the gift meant so much.

“I think he’s completely overwhelmed right now. He’s been wanting a scooter for a while so it’s just been hard with the pandemic and work and stuff so this has been just amazing,” Bree McLuen said.

With the group Buddy’s Helpers, these student athletes use their talents off the field to give back. Even as so many are sidelined in an age when social distancing has canceled sports.

“There’s no wrong time to try and make a difference especially in the life of a child… but it’s also important to these student athletes because they need some positivity in their life right now,” said Joe Trost, Buddy’s Helpers.

On this Easter Sunday, it’s a lesson in giving back in a time of crisis to those who need it.

“Of course it’s hard for us, but the most important thing is that we’re still trying to make a bad situation into a positive situation… to make something good for another family,” Maine South High School Senior Julianna Moore said.