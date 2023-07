CHICAGO — Experts at Chicago’s Adler Planetarium conducted a rare look at the sun on Thursday.

The team went live on YouTube at noon as part of a Sky Observers Hangout.

You can watch a recording of it on YouTube here.

“With the help of solar viewing telescopes, our astronomy educators will take you on a tour of our favorite star, showcasing some of its stellar features we can’t normally see,” the said in an email announcing the live stream.