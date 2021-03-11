South suburban firefighters help to bring joy to children fighting serious illnesses

They do their jobs and do it well. But going out on emergency calls is not all these south suburban fire fighters do.



They are also members of an organization called “Project Fire Buddies” who help make life a little brighter for children fighting serious illness.



“Project Fire Buddies” is a non-profit organization started by Oak Forest Fire Department. It has since grown to include several chapters in the south suburbs including Oak Lawn, Markham, Lockport and more.

The organization depends on donations from the public year-round to help area children fighting serious illness.

More information on their website.