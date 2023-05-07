CHICAGO — An adaptive sports program on the Southwest side features athletes who are blind or visually impaired and are preparing for their upcoming season.

Beep baseball is in full swing for the Chicago Comets and team captain Bill Landram has been playing for 12 years after a Google search promoted him to call head coach JT Herzog.

“I always wanted to be a pitcher for the Cubs and dedicated myself to it. When I went blind and that was taken from me, finding this. This is my major league baseball,” Landram said.

Herzog can’t get enough of it either.

“I have a blast. I love the sport the athletes and the team we have in Chicago,” Herzog said.

Herzog started with the Comets more than 20 years ago after his son joined the team.

“It’s the camaraderie, it’s the learning from each other, it’s the self-discipline, it’s the self-confidence I just see it skyrocket from our players when they come out there,” Herzog said.

“We’re like family. Everyone here is always pulling in the same direction,” Landram said.

The season runs through the summer including several out-of-state tournaments.

The Bolingbrook Lions Club will host a tournament with beep baseball teams across the country on June 10 and 11.