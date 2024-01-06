CHICAGO — For the first time in its ten year history, the South Loop Farmers’ Market moved inside the Roosevelt Collection Shops for the winter.

“We are super thrilled to have a winter season every Saturday through March 30,” said Tina Feldstein, one of the vendors at the South Loop Farmers Market Saturday.

About 30 vendors will be nestled into Roosevelt’s each week during that timeframe.

“The community loves the farmers market and we’ve seen that when they come through the summer season,” Feldstein said. “But when we go through this long hiatus, people are just wishing and waiting for the market to come back.”

With oils to heat the palate, a little snip of micro greens and fitness events all bundled into one space, it’s a way to live a farmers market life in the dead of winter.