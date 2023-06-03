CHICAGO — The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, or SBEV for short, is officially open with programming designed to help young people excel.

“SBEV is an amazing program for students k-8th grade we have an extended after school enrichment program,” said Rasheika Singleton, the director of SBEV Chicago.

The SBEV Chicago Impact Center opened their doors at 54th and State Street on the second floor of a former school, owned by the neighboring XS Tennis.

Later this month, the organization will launch a six weeklong summer program that’s completely free.

“Our goal here is to improve the community [and] offer the opportunity to explore a variety of programs,” Singleton said.

The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village was named after an activist from Flint Michigan — where the first location opened in 2015 in the middle of the Flint Water Crisis.

The organization is affiliated with Insight Hospital that took over Chicago’s Mercy Hospital.

“We believe in a two-pronged approach to healthcare and wellness for families,” said Muryum Rasool, the CEO of SBEV.

Part of that is supporting young people through what they call the “triple A effect,” arts, academics and athletics.

“We give the youth a voice they deserve we build all of the program around what they ask for,” Pat Dowell said.

Alderman Pat Dowell says it’s part of a transformation happening in the area.

“Our babies need a safe place to come to need to know people here love them,” Singleton said.

For more information on the summer program, visit: PROGRAMS | SBEV