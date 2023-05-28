NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A Ride to Remember was held outside of the Lovell VA Hospital in North Chicago on Memorial Day Weekend.

“We honor the sacrifices of fallen members who put their lives on the line for our nation, for us and for future generations of fellow Americans,” Ret. Col. Wayne Kirkpatrick said.

For the 35th year, the Rolling Thunder is a 54-mile trek from North Chicago, south the Hines VA in Chicago and then to Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

The ride honors the 645,000 Americans lost in battle since World War I, with special recognition for the nearly 82,000 POWs and MIAs.

“It’s not just a day for a cookout but a day to honor veterans, past, present,” Kirkpatrick said.

The honor from nearly 200 riders reflects the sacrifices of those who’ve served in America’s armed services.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Auxiliary served as guides on the first part of the journey.

It was a way of saying thank you to those who’ve protected our fragile freedoms and to honor them with the Rolling Thunder.