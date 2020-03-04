Refugee family reunites at O’Hare after 3 years apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — O’Hare Airport Wednesday was the scene of an emotional reunion between a husband and wife after years apart.

Back in 2016 a young pregnant woman arrived in Chicago with her parents and siblings from a refugee camp in Tanzania — a camp they had lived in for more than 20 years.

But getting here meant she had to leave her husband behind as he waited to be cleared to join them.

That wait came to an end Wednesday.

“I don’t think many of us have been born in this country can imagine what this family has been through or the joy they are feeling today,” said Sara Spoonheim Amit of the organization Refugee One.

