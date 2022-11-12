CHICAGO — In West Loop, a chilly Saturday marked an appropriate change in weather to match the opening of a seasonal shopping favorite.

Starting this weekend, The Randolph Street Market is back for two weekends-worth of holiday shopping.

For nearly 20 years, the market has been a festive staple of the area. This year, 125 vendors will dot the market, featuring everything from plates to paintings and vintage couture to holiday decorations.

Sarah Boling is one of the part-time vendors you can find at the market where it’s been her hobby to find relics from the past that can be loved today.

On top of plenty of Christmas finds to be found, those feeling a little chilly can also check in with food vendors. At Dinky Delights, they offer a hot, fresh donut to customers who stop by.