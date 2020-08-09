Raging Waves offers a slice of summer, with social distancing rules in place

YORKVILLE — Raging Waves Water Park is offering a slice of summer, with strict rules in place to follow health guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Everybody who comes through here goes through a health screening, guests, employees alike,” Raging Waves owner Randy Witt said.

Witt said the park is only open at 25 percent of its usual capacity, with private cabanas, lots of social distancing, and visitors have to wear a mask when not swimming. The lazy river is closed, and the wave pool is now a place to grab a tube and float.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visited the park to get the latest.