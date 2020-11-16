Popular ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to Chicago brings visitors inside iconic painter’s works

CHICAGO — A larger-than-life art exhibit which allows visitors to immerse themselves in the works of Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Chicago.

Rather than just putting paintings on display, the interactive “Immersive Van Gogh” brings people inside 40 of the artist’s best-known pieces by covering the walls, floors and ceiling in a moving kaleidoscope of color and brush strokes.

“It’s really where filmmaking, art, music and experimentation all come together,” Co-Producer Corey Ross said. “The biggest reaction everyone has is, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like that and I’m so happy that I had the chance.'”

After it debuted in Paris last year, “Immersive Van Gogh” drew more than 2 million visitors. It even made a cameo in the Netflix Series “Emily in Paris,” where the namesake character is immersed in the glow of the painter’s shifting images.

The animated art exhibit has been in Toronto for the last four months, where it was modified for smaller groups and social distancing.

Still, each show sells out weeks in advance as people clamor to step inside the Dutch impressionist painter’s works like “Sunflowers,” “Cafe Terrace at Night” and the chaotic swirls of “The Starry Night.”

The installation opens February 11 in Chicago inside the neo classical Germania Club, found along Clark Street in Old Town. Tickets go on sale November 23 ($39 for adults) and will be available at vangochicago.com or by calling 1-844-307-4644.