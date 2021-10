SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Not everyone can be a pinball wizard, but there were a lot of them at the Pinball Expo in Schaumburg this weekend.

It was pinball lover’s paradise with 500 machines, including the oldies and the newest ones on the market.

Some people also showed off the ones they made in their basement.

Rob Berk started the expo in 1985.

“It’s a passion that got out of control,” he said.

Collectors, pros, armatures and fans all found reasons to celebrate the game.