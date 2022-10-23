CHICAGO — The National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen is hosting a Day of the Dead exhibition honoring the lives of lost loved ones who died from COVID-19.

Thousands of people visited to see the annual ‘Día de los Muertos’ exhibition with memories and offerings displayed to continue sharing the stories of loved ones who are no longer here.

“Day of the dead is a celebration from Mexico and although it has the word dead in it, is a celebration of life,” Cesareo Moreno, chief curator of the National Museum of Mexican Art said.

Artists and community members are invited every year to create new ofrendas honoring people who have passed away.

One ofrenda honors Tomas Peña who died by suicide. The ofrenda created by his family was made to offer a kind reminder that people in crisis are not alone and can call the new national 988 lifeline.

“Having an ofrenda like this bringing to light something that is taboo in our community,” Moreno said. “There is help out there, you are not alone.”

The day of the dead exhibition will be on display through mid-December.

Admission is always free and the museum is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday

The museum will host its annual day of the dead festival Saturday from 3-8 p.m.

For more: https://nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org/