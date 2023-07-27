CHICAGO — Imagine having the one thing that makes you the most alive taken away.

That is exactly what happened to local dance legend Kirby Reed.

But he wasn’t about to let the sun go down on him without choreographing his best number to date.

As a professional dancer and choreographer, steps always came easy for Reed.

“As a dancer you always think maybe I’m going to twist my ankle or hurt my knee,” he said. “You never think you’re going to be paralyzed.”

But after a sudden series of strokes and two heart attacks, a life full of music and movement came to an abrupt halt in 2009 when Reed’s entire left lower side was left unable to feel or move.

“I should have been over and done,” he said.

Instead he’s dancing once again — this time, through his own students at the Gus Giordano Dance School and he teaches up and coming dancers far more than just technique.

“I’m a living testament of my journey,” he said.

“I tell the dancers, you don’t have to be the best dancer in the world but if you’re genuine in your movement it will come across,” he said.

Teaching moves is one thing. Teaching how to convey heart and emotion can only be taught by those who’ve lived it.

This last year, reed choreographed a special piece for the graduating seniors to “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

The beauty found in steps doesn’t even have to come from your own two feet to ignite passion in the soul.

“It taught me to see life differently,” he said. “I try to not let the loss be the ruler of how my life be lived.”

Information on the 70th Jazz Showcase at Gus Giordano Dance School can be found on their website.