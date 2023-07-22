HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The owner of Max’s Deli in Highland Park is making his way to Ukraine to cook meals for families who were forced to flee their homes.

“My superpower is being uncomfortable arriving in a country here I know nothing, nobody and learning the culture and logistics in the kitchen and being a chef,” said Joey Morelli, the founder of Joey’s Food Fight.

He said he wants to cook for people and put a smile on their faces.

Morelli launched his non-profit, ‘Joey’s Food Fight’ to bring joy to children across the globe and he says his inspiration is Chef Jose Andres — who works with the frontlines with World Central Kitchen feeding communities in crisis.

“I will meet him. When there’s will, there’s a way. I just want to cook with him. I’m going to,” Morelli said.

Morelli took his first trip to Cambodia working around the clock at an orphanage. His goal is to do ten missions in ten years.

“Happiness, love, calmness of mind. Being of service. It’s just like heaven. It completes me,” he said.

You can also follow Chef Joey’s journey and make donations at Joey’s Food Fight (joeysfoodfight.com)