CHICAGO — When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. moved his family to Chicago to fight for fair housing, he spent a lot of his time at Stone Temple Baptist Church.

Stone Temple Baptist is one several significant landmarks and buildings that the public can tour this weekend as a part of the touring series, Open House Chicago.

“Open House Chicago is the biggest event of the year for the Chicago Architecture Center,” said Sinhue Mendoza, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for the Chicago Architecture Center. “We have over 150 sites today in 20 different neighborhoods.”

Other significant North Lawndale neighborhood sites the public can visit includes the Central Park Theater and the Chicago Sukkah Design Festival.

Open House Chicago picks back up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on buildings and sites you can tour, visit Open House Chicago’s website.