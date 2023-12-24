CHICAGO — For 15 years, Chicago Police Department Officer Daliah Goree Keys has hosted a giveaway.

It’s an off-duty extension of on-duty service that began covering the Englewood district.

“We started off small,” Goree Keys said. “What happened is that we started to get close to the women in the shelter and so we just picked up the idea that we would do Christmas every year for the women and it just went from shelters to out on the streets to my pastor opened his doors.”

The event is now a tradition and much larger.

On Christmas Eve, 2,000 donated toys were given away at APC Morgan Park to hundreds of kids.

“We want them to pick what they want, just to tell the parents to stand back and let them pick what they want cause that’s what they want to play with,” Goree Keys said. “And we tell them Santa brought it. Santa’s out in the air so Mrs. Claus is coming to help Santa.”

It’s help Santa no doubt appreciates on his busiest day of the year and one that Goree Keys knows also helps parents.

When she began her career with CPD career 25 years ago, she struggled to get gifts for her son and wants this event to bring light.

“When you see the children picking out toys and the parents are happy because they may not have and you may have a nice job,” Goree Keys said. “But you have to pay bills and emergency things come up so just to come in here and get toys for your kids, it’s heartfelt. It makes me feel warm inside to see that.”