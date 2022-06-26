It’s the Oak Brook Polo Club’s 100th anniversary.

The polo field at the club is the size of nine football fields, the largest professional sports field in the world.

Sunday marked the centennial anniversary of one of the oldest polo clubs in the nation. There are a number of tournaments this summer with teams from all over the world and other events families can enjoy.

You can rent a VIP area for corporate parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, or buy a $15 lawn seat. You can even tailgate while you watch the match.

The Oak Brook Polo Academy teaches the game from the ground up to those who are interested.