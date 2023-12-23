CHICAGO — Barbara Maldonado said she knows what it’s like to leave everything behind and start over. She and her family left Puerto Rico in 2017 after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, but she found hope and help in church.

“When I arrived, they welcomed me like, ‘this is your home, your house, whatever you need, we’re here,'” Maldonado said. “They’ve been there for me since I arrived. [Now] I’ve got to do now what they did for me.”

Now-a-days, Maldonado is the coordinator for the Ministry serving migrant families at St. Genevieve and Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Parish. For months, Maldonado and parishioners have helped new arrivals with essentials like clothing and food, but she felt like this time of year is also a great time to spread some cheer.

“When you talk to them, they tell you their stories,” Maldonado said. “Let’s do something different — let’s draw smiles from them, let’s make a party for them.”

The result was a celebration in the basement of a Belmont Cragin church, with more than 200 kids and their families in attendance, receiving gifts of new toys and clothing all made possible through donations.

“I was crying and smiling,” Maldonado said. “As happy as we are they will be [too]…doing this, I feel happy.”