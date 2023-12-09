CHICAGO — A new coalition pushing for more resources to help elderly homeowners held a town hall meeting Saturday morning.

At Morning Star Baptist Church in Bronzeville, a town hall meeting for the official launch of ix Our Homes Illinois took place, led by the non-profit group Housing Opportunities and Maintenance for the Elderly, or HOME for short.

“The goal is to create a unified structure and more home repair specialists,” said Gail Schechter, executive director of HOME.

Organizers of the event said they are coming together, aiming to push lawmakers to secure more funding to help seniors who want to stay in their homes, but cannot afford costly maintenance and repairs, which make them vulnerable targets of scam artists.

Among the speakers was Kina Smith, whose family fell victim to Mark Diamond, who prosecutors said routinely tricked elderly Black homeowners on the city’s South and West Sides into signing what turned out to be a reverse mortgage, before pocketing the cash.

The coalition said the needs of older adults, the fastest growing demographic, are urgent.

After losing her husband, Bernice Frazier said she was on the brink of selling her home, when HOME stepped in and helped her make much-needed repairs.

“HOME came in … they put rails in, I could go in my basement,” Frazier said. “Thanks to HOME, I was able to keep my home.”

For more information on HOME, visit their website online.