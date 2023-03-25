CHICAGO — The director of a local non-profit was honored for her joy, tenacity and infectious energy at a celebration of life on Saturday.

No matter what she was going through, Amanda Longe-Asque had a way with words.

“One thing that has been constant. I keep a smile on my face,” Longe-Asque said. “That smile. That light illuminates my path, so I don’t give up. I was seeing a cardiologist and urologist, I said I’m a joyologist and I want to bring joy to any person that comes in contact with me.”

On a Sunday afternoon in January, those who knew and loved her searched for the words to describe what she meant to them.

“It was beautiful to work with her, just beautiful,” Marge Nykaza said. “She taught me so many things about life, I just loved her, So, she really was the heart of Harmony Hope and Healing.”

Nykaza is the founder of Harmony Hope and Healing, which uses the power of music to transform lives.

Longe-Asque is their biggest success story.

The non-profit helped in her recovery from addiction, incarceration and homelessness.

She received her college degree and was later named the co-executive director.

“Her courage over the past two years has been amazing and that word tenacity,” Nykaza said.

Robbed of her voice, Longe-Asque spent months in intensive care until a double lung transplant in 2021 saved her life.

And her voice got stronger.

But months later, she was back in the hospital after he body eventually rejected the lungs.

“She put on a brave face to the very end, even in the hospital bed when she didn’t feel like there was much hope, she kept going,” her daughter Lola said.

She died in December at 54.

Lola said in her grief, she found gratitude for the extra time she had with her mom.

“I’m grateful for this year that I got with her as devastating as it became, I’m grateful with this year,” Lola said.

Program manager Zahra Baker is also focused on gratitude.

“When I got the word she had passed, it was a range of emotions, grief and sorrow and sadness,” Baker said. “But also gratefulness that I had the opportunity to work with her, know her and be within hr field of joy and light.”

Joy and light carried into the celebration of life to remember Amanda and the force of nature and energy she was.

Harmony, Hope and Healing will host its annual heartbeat fundraiser on April 30.

You can learn more information about it on the organization’s website.