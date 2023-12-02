CHICAGO — The group “My Block, My Hood, My City” mobilized a small army of volunteers to light up King Drive for the holidays Saturday.

In the six years My Block, My Hood, My City has been lighting up King Drive, the effort has gone from ten homes, to over 500, all of which are powered by donations and volunteers.

“What started out as a small idea has taken root [and] blown up bigger and brighter this year,” said Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City.

Cole told WGN News the non-profit is on a mission to bring people together from across the City to make a difference.

“We’re only as strong as our weakest community. What happens in Chatham should matter to people in Lincoln Park and vice versa and that’s where Chicago pride comes in,” Cole said. “This is my block. This is my hood. This is my city!”

Nancy McNamara is a volunteer from the Lincoln Park neighborhood who’s team was responsible for stringing up lights and securing the decorations at Margaret Pitchford’s home in the Chatham neighborhood.

“Some of us did this last year and we brought more people this year because we had fun last year,” McNamara said.

As for Pitchford, she was all on board with spreading the lights and love during the holiday season too.

“I love it,” Pitchford said. “You only get it once a year and I think its something that’s fantastic.”