A Northwest Indiana man has found a way to turn his family’s personal tragedy into an opportunity to spread joy to others through music.

Eli Hernandez is known for being many things; a musician, songwriter and singer. But few know the why behind what drives him.

He has volunteered years of countless hours playing music for kids chasing nothing more than a smile.

Hernandez plays for children who are in hospitals, for those battling cancer, at rehab centers and at Camp Quality Illinois.

“For that moment, whatever is going on in their world, they forget about it and all they’re remembering or thinking of I, ‘ I get to be a musician right now,’” he said.

Rick Peltier is Executive Director at Franciscan Health Foundation.

“Children who come here who may sometimes feel like there’s no hope, they’ve been struggling with an illness or something their entire lives,” he said. “When you see him bringing joy into the kids’ lives just by playing and singing, it kind of puts life in perspective right?”

“My cousin passed a couple years ago and he was a lot younger than me, like a little brother,” Hernandez said. “And he used to love coming in my room and listening to me write, write and play music. … I kinda go there…and try to hang onto that as much as I can.”

There’s a saying that music is the language of the heart and healer of the wounds medicine can’t touch.

“He just always wanted to make people smile and so I wanted to do something to honor him and keep his memory alive,” he said. “And I realized with music I could make people smile. With music could give back and with music I could keep his spirit going.”

“You see so much bad news. So much hate. So much division across the country these days,” Peltier said. “The world needs more stories, more people like Eli, to show the goodness in the world”

For Hernandez, the best paying gigs are found in that sacred heart string place where a smile of joy plays on.

Not only does Hernandez volunteer endless hours playing for kids, he also holds special shows where he donates the proceeds he makes to these organizations.