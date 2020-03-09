Morehouse College Glee Club to perform at Fourth Presbyterian for student scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Morehouse College Glee Club is world renowned for its music and historically all black, all male choir.

The club is set to perform Monday at the Fourth Presbyterian Church downtown.

The last time the club performed in Chicago was two years ago.

For 135 years, the men of the Morehouse College Glee club have been sharing their diverse repertoire with the world.

“We perform a lot of genres and it allows us to pull a lot of different experiences in music,” Marvin Allen of the Morehouse College Glee Club said.

The choir has performed at the Super Bowl, presidential inaugurations and the Olympics. But their most notable was at the funeral for one of their own alumni — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“'At the age of six I had a conversation with my mother. I told her I wanted to be like Dr. King. She told me that Dr. King went to Morehouse and I said well I’m going to go to Morehouse,’” Erick Tyson of the Glee Club.

Tyson is one of many Chicago natives who has sang in the club.

“We have people in the glee club who read music and those who only sing in the shower. They help each other learn all this difficult music and if they walk away learn anything it’s how to work together and create something beautiful,” David Marrow, director of the Morehouse Glee Club, said.

All donations from Monday evening’s show will go to student scholarships specifically for Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana students.