Mobile DJ brings smiles to North Riverside during coronavirus social distancing

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. — There’s been a lot of talk about one particular red pickup truck making the rounds in west suburban North Riverside.

Every week, the mobile Disney DJ truck cruises the neighborhood to bring some joy to residents staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just trying to give people something to look forward to,” said Nicole Collier of the North Riverside Parks and Recreation. “The kids love it. The kids love to come outside and to see their little faces dancing on the front porch is absolutely amazing.”

After the North Riverside Parks and Recreation Department had to scratch every event on their calendar, they were forced to get creative.

“It’s not surprising that they would come up with something great like this because they’re always coming up with cool things for the community,” said North Riverside residents Katy and Tucker Maloney.

The red pickup brings the party straight to residents’ front porch.

“We literally go up and down every block so it takes about two hours to two hours and 15 minutes,” said Collier. “Who would’ve thought that driving around in the back of a pickup with music would become as big as it has but people love it.”