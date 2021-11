Did you know the Saturday that follows Halloween is National Pumpkin Destruction Day?

This past Saturday a mighty legion of knights at the Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament in Schaumburg knew only too well.

Pumpkins were donated from far and wide.

And each donated pumpkin translated into a free ticket to Medieval Times for Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.



WGN News photojournalist Pat Parmenter was there when they rehearsed their smashing abilities this past Friday.