Massive adventure park opens in quarries of suburban Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. — A historical quarry 22 miles southwest of Chicago is now home to the largest aerial adventure park in the country.

After years of brainstorming and 11 months of construction, an exhilarating 300-acre outdoor adventure park called The Forge now stands above Lemont’s quarries.

“We realized pretty early on if we were gonna do this right we had to go really really big,” said Forge co-founder Jeremie Bacon.

Last weekend, visitors got their first glimpse of a park boasting an exhausting ropes course, massive climbing towers, four over water ziplines, mountain biking and pump track courses, bouldering zone, paddlesports and five miles of running and walking trails.

“What’s cool is you can climb all the way up and then rappel down and then jump on a zipline and zip on a zipline to the next course,” Bacon said.

Bacon said the course is tough and designed for visitors to work their way up over time. Kids 3-13 years old can even push their own limits in the Kids Zone, a 35 rope course roughly 12 feet off the ground but fully netted for extra safety.

“The joy and happiness you see on someone’s face when they push through a boundary, you know, it makes me cry because it’s so powerful and that’s what I want to see every day,” Bacon said.