Market brings rotating list of small, minority-owned businesses all into one place

CHICAGO — The unique concept of Rotating Market brings items from 15 different small businesses into one place, featuring product offerings that change every month or two.

The market supports local woman- and Black- owned businesses, many from nearby Humboldt Park. Items for sale include accessories, coffee, hair and body products, spices, peanut butter and jelly, gifts for your pet and candles.

Thao Tran said she knows how difficult it can be for small businesses to succeed, and the market is one way for, “customers know more about their neighbors.”