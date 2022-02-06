Lynfred Winery offers exciting Valentine’s Day packages

WHEELING, Ill. — For this year’s Valentine’s Day, pop into one of four Lynfred Wineries and enjoy plenty of sparkling wine.
Locally made beer, a chocolate-dipped bottle of wine and hearts filled with Lynfred wine, there are plenty of options available ahead of the romantic holiday.
If you want a bit of variety to try out, Lynfred offers wine flights as well.
After all, a dozen bottles of rosé goes a lot further than a dozen roses!
Lynfred wine is made at the Roselle location, and Lynfred often pairs up with other local wineries to create products as well.