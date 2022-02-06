Lynfred Winery offers exciting Valentine’s Day packages

Features

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, Ill. — For this year’s Valentine’s Day, pop into one of four Lynfred Wineries and enjoy plenty of sparkling wine.

Locally made beer, a chocolate-dipped bottle of wine and hearts filled with Lynfred wine, there are plenty of options available ahead of the romantic holiday.

If you want a bit of variety to try out, Lynfred offers wine flights as well.

After all, a dozen bottles of rosé goes a lot further than a dozen roses!

Lynfred wine is made at the Roselle location, and Lynfred often pairs up with other local wineries to create products as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News