Luft Balloons offering festive balloons for the holiday season

CHICAGO — Looking for ways to make your holidays festive this year? With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, we’ve got some ideas to still make it fun.

If balloons aren’t on your radar for the holidays, they should be. It’s not too late to order from Luft Balloons for Thanksgiving.

Turkeys, autumn colors, pumpkin, apple or pecan pies — since the state is asking people to not have large gatherings, balloons from the shop can make things extra festive and fun.

Christmas arrangements launch the end of next week. You can choose from Santa, the Grinch, Rudolph, Christmas trees, candy canes, gingerbread houses and more.

There probably won’t be a Santa at the mall this year so come to Luft, take a picture and tell the Santa balloon what you want.

The store has balloons for all seasons, all occasions, even for meaningful conversations about race and mental health and all kinds of activism.

The store also offers delivery.

Luft Balloons

345 W. Armitage Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

Luftballoonstore.com