Local kindergarteners’ video lifts the spirits of those on the front lines of coronavirus

CHICAGO — A group of local kindergartners made a video thanking those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, and for anyone else in need of a smile.

With most children out of school since spring break, a local kindergarten teacher is using a homemade video as a special teaching moment.

It was back in November, a full month before anyone heard of COVID-19, when every child in Ms. Finan’s class pulled a on a mask and gloves to learn about medical workers.

They never imagined how that lesson would play out months later.

Last week, those same kids made a video to lift the spirits of those workers and anyone else in need of a smile.

“It’s been shown at over 50 assisted living facilities and nursing homes around here. It was shared at Silver Cross Hospital,” said Ms. Finan, teacher at Holy Family School in Shorewood.

And those medical workers appreciated every minute of it.

“They were blown away by it. It means a lot,” said Megan Magana, a mother and nurse at Silver Cross Hospital. “So many people right now are scared, are feeling sad, they’re feeling lonely.”

In just a week, thousands have found comfort in the words of the kids.