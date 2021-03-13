Lively art fills Greektown for Greek independence celebration

CHICAGO — Over the past year, COVID-19 has put the brakes on a lot of plans.

After skipping last year’s sculpture festival in Greektown, it’s back with some fancy fish to celebrate a big anniversary.

Both sides of Halsted Street from Monroe to Van Buren streets are exploding with vibrant colors and painted fish sculptures that all have special meaning.

Artist Vicky Resmer thought of a sculpture that people could relate to this past year. Jonah and the Whale was created. It’s a story in the Old Testament when Jonah struggles with his faith for three days while inside the belly of a whale. The story symbolizes rebirth which is exactly what Greektown is celebrating this spring.

Juan A. Cano’s fish sculpture is called Poseidon Protects the Church. Poseidon was one of the Twelve Olympians in ancient Greek religion and myth. He is the god of the sea, storms, earthquakes and horses.

The sculptures commemorate the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence which is March 25, but the celebration is going on until the end of April.

Just like most places, it’s been a tough year for restaurants and retail in Greektown. George Reveliotis is one of the owners of Artopolis Bakery Cafe and Agora. Restaurants have specials to lure people back safely.

Halsted Street is now ready for the abundance of spring.

For more information visit Greektown Chicago’s Fanciful Fish sculpture exhibit.