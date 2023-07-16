CHICAGO — Every year, the Field Foundation’s Leaders for a New Chicago program recognizes a number of individuals making an impact in the fields of art, justice, media and storytelling.

Vanessa Harris, a 2023 nominee of the program and retired engineer, sat down with WGN to discuss the inspiration behind the Strategy for Access Foundation, and the website ‘Fun 4 the Disabled,’ platforms she created for people with disabilities.

“I have multiple disabilities myself and I have found the media doesn’t address people with disabilities that much,” Harris said.

Harris said she took a documentary class at the Hyde Park Art Center that sparked a new passion for inclusive, positively-charged storytelling.

“People with disabilities, there is a negative association with them,” Harris said. “And I’m trying to bring joy.”

More than 500,000 Chicagoland residents report having a disability. The mission behind Strategy for Access and Fun 4 the Disabled is to create content celebrating people with disabilities while connecting them with an array of resources to help them flourish.

“The mission of our organization is to show that Chicago should be known as an international leader, as a disability-friendly city,” Harris said.

As Harris’s efforts to grow the Strategy for Access Foundation and the Fun 4 the Disabled website continued, Chicagoans began to notice, helping lead to her being one of ten people selected for the Field Foundation’s 2023 class of ‘Leaders for a New Chicago.’

The honor comes with a $25,000 award and a $25,000 grant for her organization.

Harris said the prize money will go toward creating more content for the Chicagoland disabled community.

“We’re shooting videos this year that show tourist locations in Chicago [that] are accessible,” Harris said. “We’re making short videos with places like DuSable, Lincoln Park Zoo, the Field Museum … now we can move forward.”