Laid-off lunch room aide creates one of the year’s hottest Mother’s Day gifts

CHICAGO — A longtime lunchroom aide who was laid off during the coronavirus pandemic used her free time to create one of the year’s most sought after Mother’s Day gifts.

Maria Trezza has worked at Jamie McGee Elementary in Bolingbrook for 25 years.

After the first week of the quarantine, she was restless and decided to busy herself with a little project — never imagining it would explode into one of the most popular items in town.

It wasn’t a big stretch when Trezza decided to try her hand at making a miniature picnic table.

“My son decided to post it on Twitter as a joke,” said Trezza. “My mom’s not working, she’s selling squirrel tables are you interested in buying one?”

“It just blew up. Just went insane,” she said.

People all over town are falling in love with miniature squirrel tables.

A week later, Trezza had more than 150 orders and needed to enlist her neighbors and her son Anthony to help make them.

“He’s (Anthony) cutting wood and nailing them trying to get them ready as quickly as possible,” said Trezza.

She does’t ship them. Each squirrel table its handed off on her front porch.

“The fun thing now is the people that purchased them are coming back. Telling me “Oh my god, my mother loved it, my sister loved it, my brother loved it.’”

Trezza said she’s lost count of the Mother’s Day orders piling up.

