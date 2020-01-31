Indiana girl working with police departments to help bring smiles to other children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Ind. — There's an 11-year-old girl from Lowell, Indiana whose acts of kindness are touching kids all over the Midwest.

Addison Brown was touched by the story of a frightened friend who ended up in a police car.

“I found out she was going through foster care and had been taken away from her parents,” Addison said. “I just thought how scary it would be.”

And that’s how the 6th grader began making what she calls “Smile Bags," drawstrings bags packed with books, Kleenex, a note and other comforting items.

“I just wanted to spread kindness to the world and to kids who are going through hard things in their life,” she said.

In just a few month time, Addison has single-handedly donated enough bags in several different police departments for squad cars stretching six counties.

“When I hear stories of how officers use my bags to help kids it just makes me happy,” she said.