Chuck Patella opened Howard Street Brewing on the Chicago- Evanston border one year ago

Howard Street is where Chicago and Evanston meet.

“We are at the tip of Chicago,” said Chuck Patella.

Patella’s one-year-old brewery is on the Chicago side.

“We are the northernmost place you can get an ‘in house’ craft beer in the city of Chicago,” he said.

Behind a 37-seat tasting room with a dozen beers on tap, there is a single barrel brewery.

“It’s exactly the same as the big brew houses,” Patella said. “We do exactly the same process, we use all the same chemicals, we’re just doing it on a much smaller scale.”

Patella started brewing at home more than a decade ago and spent time perfecting his craft brews. His dream was to open his own brewery.

Last year he opened Howard Street Brewing – in the historic Howard Theatre– the same building where his wife Shannon O’Neill works.

“So, as Chuck is shopping around and looking for locations, it just sort of dawned on him, ‘Why not that space?'” she said. “The same lightbulb went off in all of our heads.”

“It’s insane, I think is what it is really,” Patella said.

O’Neill, is co-artistic director of the Factory Theatre, located next door. In addition to the brewery and the theatre, they each have full time jobs, and they’re raising two kids,

“It’s a small miracle that we’re able to be out together. And it does take a lot of people and effort to make that work. We have somehow managed to do that,” O’Neill said.

Theatregoers grab a drink before the show, and a nightcap after.

“How perfect, the brewery is right next to the theatre,” O’Neill said.