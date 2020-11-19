How small painted rocks are spreading kindness across the Southwest Side

CHICAGO — They say it’s the little things that add up in the end, and that sentiment rings true for some Southwest Side neighbors who are bonding over the simple joys of small, painted rocks.

Lisa Robinson spotted the first one outside her house early April. Surprised by how happy it made her, she and her neighbor started a Facebook page encouraging others in the Clearing and Garfield Ridge neighborhoods to do the same.

“It just blew up from there,” Robinson said.

Within weeks, nearly 2,000 people had joined and pictures of their latest finds filled the Facebook page week after week.

“I was amazed. Everyone was out in the neighborhood and getting to know each other all because of these rocks,” Robinson said. “Who would’ve thought something like a rock could bring so much joy?”

It seems to like this simple idea has big appeal, as similar “Kindness Rocks” Facebook groups exist all over the country.