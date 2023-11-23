CHICAGO — Last week, Aaron Spevak was waiting anxiously in a cargo bay at O’Hare International Airport, for a small furry friend who’s arrival was four months in the making.

A handful of big hearts came together to bring Jasmine, a dog abandoned just five weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, back to Chicago to find her a new home.

Spevak said Jasmine is emblematic of being more than just an adorable pup who’s got a new home state side.

“For me, Jasmine is more symbolic,” Spevak said. “[She’s] a symbol of people doing good things during such a grave time when there is so much stuff, so much hurt in the world.”

To understand the moment between Spevak and Jasmine requires a trip back in time, seven years ago, when Spevak was working as a musician in Lithuania. It was in that eastern European country he crossed paths with his first rescue named “Peppa.”

Since returning to the United States with Spevak, Peppa never leaves his side, fetching drumsticks, doing tricks and even helping Spevak keep up on social media.

Peppa helping Spevak scroll through social media posts on Facebook.

In fact, it was on one of those social media posts that Spevak noticed a particular dog shelter in Ukraine in need of help. He said he couldn’t shake the images of all the dogs that were left homeless because of the war in Ukraine, and in particular, one small dog by the name of Jasmine.

It was the beginning of what would become a four-month process to give one dog a second chance at life, with strangers from five different countries coordinating logistics and opening borders to her forever home in the United States.

“There’s a lot of people with good hearts out there,” Spevak said.

Spevak said he wishes he could take in more rescues from overseas, but in the end, even one act of love matters.

“One little dog, but she means something more,” Spevak said. “She’s a symbol of peace. She’s a symbol of good hearts and that’s the part that I think is contagious.”