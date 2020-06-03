How a social media post grew into a community-wide effort to feed neighbors in need

CHICAGO — Jennie Gould is on a crusade to feed her community.

It all began when she heard that some food pantries had to turn people away because there wasn’t anything left.

She got on her computer and typed a post that ended up changing her life, and her world.

“It was just one little post saying, ‘if you know of a family in need, needs food or is hungry…message me,” Gould said.

By the next morning, her inbox was flooded. That’s when she packed her car with groceries and started driving to make her first drop.

Floored by the need in her own North and West Side neighborhoods, she started a Facebook group called “Giving Groceries.”

“The next thing I know, I have family after family signing up to leave groceries on their porch for me to distribute to neighbors in need,” Gould said.

Since then, the group has helped put food on the table for 24 families in just three weeks.

“I have no words, they’re amazing. I could not do this without the kindness of strangers,” Gould said.

For Gould, it’s about paying it forward and showing empathy, serving as a reminder of all the good out there in this world.