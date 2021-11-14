Hundreds of tree trimmers work to get Brookfield Zoo in holiday spirit

Zoo's Holiday Magic celebration to kick off next week

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Hundreds of people pitched in Sunday to get Brookfield Zoo all dressed up for the holidays.

The crowd’s mission was to tree trim and decorate more than 650 trees.

The zoo starts selling them to families and groups in September and they’re usually sold out within a month.

Holiday Activities in Chicago and Suburbs:

Leah Rippe is the zoo’s vice president of marketing and communications.

“We supply the tree. We supply the lights,” she said. “They come in and trim it themselves.”

Many tree trimmers brought handmade ornaments with special meaning.

Rippe says the annual tradition helps to beautify the landscape ahead of the Holiday Magic celebration at the zoo.

“Starting the day after Thanksgiving, we have over two million lights illuminated for guests to come and walk through the park,” she said.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Holiday Magic will run on selected dates from November 26 through the end of the year. But if you want to visit, you’ll need to make a timed reservation in advance.